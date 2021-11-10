Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 62026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

