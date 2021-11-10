Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $161.46 million and $5.75 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.