KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.03

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $33.78. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 53,316 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.