Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.31

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 37186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.