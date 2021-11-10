Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

