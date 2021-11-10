Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,054 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 4.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $619.04. 20,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $404.46 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.