Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.62 million and $3.21 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,164,590 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

