Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.59

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.90. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 24,603 shares changing hands.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

