Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Shares Down 1.4%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 1,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

