Linear Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $242.77 million and $81.68 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

