Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0854 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $409,694.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,736,463 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

