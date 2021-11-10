Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Shares Up 2.2%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

