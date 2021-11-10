Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.