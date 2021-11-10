Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 638.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

