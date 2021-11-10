MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.68

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.68 and traded as high as C$26.28. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 102,877 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

