MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.68

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.68 and traded as high as C$26.28. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 102,877 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.