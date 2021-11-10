Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.33. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 9,906 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.03 million and a PE ratio of -32.06.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

