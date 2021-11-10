MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

MNKD stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

