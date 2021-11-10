Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MOZ stock opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

