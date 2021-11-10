Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Marchex stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 242,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

