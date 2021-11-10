Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.50

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235.50 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 223.44 ($2.92), with a volume of 8821622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.45 ($2.54).

MKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

