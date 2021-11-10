Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,663 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,260 shares of company stock worth $5,897,230. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

