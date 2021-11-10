Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 62,120 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MZDAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

