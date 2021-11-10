Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.85. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 22,569 shares changing hands.

DR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$305.15 million and a PE ratio of 34.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.15%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.