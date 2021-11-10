MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

