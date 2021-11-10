Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.42. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 156.14 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

