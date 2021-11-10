Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience accounts for approximately 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Meridian Bioscience worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $113,973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

