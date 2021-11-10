Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 120,727.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

