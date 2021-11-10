Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 120,727.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

