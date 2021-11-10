Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.74 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 124,108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

