Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 119,640.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. WestRock has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

