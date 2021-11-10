MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $355.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005441 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00044144 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.