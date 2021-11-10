Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $318,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

