Millennium Management LLC Has $22.66 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RingCentral worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.48.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average is $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

