Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.16 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.28.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

