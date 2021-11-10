MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $7,103.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,021.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.74 or 0.07111073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00399624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.40 or 0.01032585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00086607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00410207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00276777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00225451 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.