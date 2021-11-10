Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 62.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%.
Shares of MPVDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
