Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 62.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%.

Shares of MPVDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.