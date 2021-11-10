Name Change Token Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $61,588.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,108,561 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.