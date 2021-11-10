National Pension Service Acquires 2,246 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $37,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $224.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day moving average is $192.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

