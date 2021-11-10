National Pension Service Has $31.60 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.