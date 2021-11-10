National Pension Service Purchases 2,688 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of The Clorox worth $35,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

