National Pension Service Purchases 3,134 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $197.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

