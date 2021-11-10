National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

