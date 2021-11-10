National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Western Digital worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 63.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 151.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

