Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0266

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $758.85 million and approximately $101.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,597.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.09 or 0.07138188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.18 or 0.00396585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.94 or 0.01027805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00411633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00274985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00227020 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network's total supply is 34,397,532,888 coins and its circulating supply is 28,530,443,962 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

