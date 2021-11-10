Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0179

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $237,890.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,104,837 coins and its circulating supply is 76,418,698 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.