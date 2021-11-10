Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,109 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

