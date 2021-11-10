Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $970.50

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.50 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 227,515 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,117.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 970.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

