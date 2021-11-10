Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.