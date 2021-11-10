NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Up 11.6%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

