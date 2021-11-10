Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.20

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and traded as high as $32.75. Northway Financial shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 2,914 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also involves in the provision of general commercial banking business and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

